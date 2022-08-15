FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Monday, mirroring global markets, after weak economic data from China rekindled fears of an economic slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 50.35 points, or 0.15%, at the open to 33,710.70.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 10.78 points, or 0.25%, at 4,269.37, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 50.56 points, or 0.39%, to 12,996.63 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

