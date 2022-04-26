FILE PHOTO: A Wall Street sign is pictured outside the New York Stock Exchange in New York

FILE PHOTO: A Wall Street sign is pictured outside the New York Stock Exchange in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

 Carlo Allegri

(Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes fell at open on Tuesday as investors waited to see if earnings from Big Tech companies this week will provide support to a market worried about high inflation and slowing global growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 142.0 points, or 0.42%, at the open to 33907.49.

The S&P 500 fell 18.0 points, or 0.42%, at the open to 4278.14​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 86.8 points, or 0.67%, to 12918.039 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

