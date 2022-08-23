(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened slightly lower on Tuesday after a steep selloff in the previous session on concerns about aggressive signals from the U.S. Federal Reserve on rate hikes, with manufacturing and services data on tap.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 30.09 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 33,033.52. The S&P 500 opened lower by 4.90 points, or 0.12%, at 4,133.09, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.20 points, or 0.01%, to 12,380.37 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

