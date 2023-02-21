(Reuters) - Wall Street's main stock indexes opened lower on Tuesday as retailers Walmart and Home Depot delivered a double blow to traders returning after a long weekend amid worries that interest rates will remain higher for longer.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 127.00 points, or 0.38%, at the open to 33,699.69. The S&P 500 opened lower by 26.74 points, or 0.66%, at 4,052.35, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 146.90 points, or 1.25%, to 11,640.37 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)