Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., January 12, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened down on Friday as banking heavyweights JPMorgan, Wells Fargo and Citigroup kicked off the fourth-quarter earnings season with mixed results, while big technology companies extended losses after a bruising selloff.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 117.19 points, or 0.32%, at the open to 35,996.43. The S&P 500 opened lower by 21.04 points, or 0.45%, at 4,637.99, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 98.79 points, or 0.67%, to 14,708.02 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

