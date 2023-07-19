(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened marginally higher on Wednesday as investors digested Goldman Sachs second-quarter results and assessed strong earnings from a number of smaller banks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 39.28 points, or 0.11%, at the open to 34,991.21.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 8.89 points, or 0.20%, at 4,563.87, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 44.89 points, or 0.31%, to 14,398.53 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru)