(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday after data showing easing inflation pressures added to hopes that the Federal Reserve's policy tightening was ending, while chip stocks surged as Intel posted a surprise quarterly profit.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 160.77 points, or 0.46%, at the open to 35,443.49.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 28.34 points, or 0.62%, at 4,565.75, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 149.72 points, or 1.07%, to 14,199.83 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)