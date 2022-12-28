Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., December 7, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

 BRENDAN MCDERMID

By Amruta Khandekar and Ankika Biswas

(Reuters) -Wall Street's main indexes fell on Wednesday as a rise in U.S. Treasury yields pressured growth stocks, while the energy sector took a hit from a slide in oil prices.

Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc and Amazon.com Inc fell between 1% and 2.2% as the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield recovered from a brief fall to rise for a third straight session on Wednesday.

All the major S&P 500 sector indexes were lower. Energy stocks were the biggest losers with a 2% drop as worries over demand in China weighed on oil prices. [O/R]

Investors have been carefully assessing China's move to reopen its COVID-battered economy against the backdrop of a surge in infections.

Tesla Inc was last up 1.2% in choppy trade, after hitting its lowest level in more than two years in the previous session. The stock is down nearly 69% for the year.

The benchmark S&P 500 is down 20% year-to-date and set for its biggest annual loss since the financial crisis of 2008. The rout has been more severe for the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite, down 34% for the same period.

"What you're hearing from investors is that recession is going to be a hard landing and there are other people who say we've already been in a recession," said Nancy Tengler, chief executive officer at Laffer Tengler Investments in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Traders and analysts have also pointed to year-end tax-loss selling as one of the key headwinds for equities.

While recent data pointing to an easing in inflationary pressures has bolstered hopes of smaller rate hikes, a tight labor market and a resilient American economy have spurred worries that rates could stay higher for longer.

Markets are now pricing in 69% odds of a 25-basis point rate hike at the U.S. central bank's February meeting and see rates peaking at 4.94% in the first half of next year..

At 11:33 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 167.87 points, or 0.51%, at 33,073.69, the S&P 500 was down 24.08 points, or 0.63%, at 3,805.17, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 90.78 points, or 0.88%, at 10,262.45.

Southwest Airlines Co slipped 2.2% as the carrier came under fire from the U.S. government on Tuesday after it canceled thousands of flights.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 2.63-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and 1.69-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded seven new 52-week highs and four new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 42 new highs and 289 new lows.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar and Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Anil D'Silva)

