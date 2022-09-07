Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., September 6, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

 BRENDAN MCDERMID

(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes were nearly flat at the open on Wednesday as bond yields continued to rise with investors pricing in aggressive moves by the Federal Reserve to suppress inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.33 points at the open to 31,145.63. The S&P 500 opened higher by 1.24 points, or 0.03%, at 3,909.43, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 14.47 points, or 0.13%, to 11,559.38 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

