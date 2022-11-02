FILE PHOTO: People are seen on Wall Street outside the NYSE in New York

FILE PHOTO: People are seen on Wall Street outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

 Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Wednesday, ahead of an interest rate decision by the Federal Reserve, as a jump in private payrolls fueled fears that the central bank would not temper its aggressive stance on future rate hikes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 76.92 points, or 0.24%, at the open to 32,576.28.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 3.20 points, or 0.08%, at 3,852.90, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 5.84 points, or 0.05%, to 10,885.01 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru)

