Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., November 7, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

 BRENDAN MCDERMID

(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Wednesday as investors tracked the results from a tightly contested midterm election in expectation of a divided Congress that would make it harder for the passage of drastic policy changes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 156.36 points, or 0.47%, at the open to 33,004.47.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 17.17 points, or 0.45%, at 3,810.94, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 87.75 points, or 0.83%, to 10,528.45 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Sign Up for Springs AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments