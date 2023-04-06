Traders work on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., March 31, 2023. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

 ANDREW KELLY

(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Thursday as a stronger-than-expected weekly jobless claims report pointed to growing signs that rapid interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve was slowing down economic growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 61.76 points, or 0.18%, at the open to 33,420.96. The S&P 500 opened lower by 9.23 points, or 0.23%, at 4,081.15, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 57.78 points, or 0.48%, to 11,939.08 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

