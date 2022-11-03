FILE PHOTO: People are seen on Wall Street outside the NYSE in New York

FILE PHOTO: People are seen on Wall Street outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

 Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Thursday as yields climbed against the backdrop of worries that the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate-hike cycle is far from over, despite hints of smaller rate increases in the future.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 162.71 points, or 0.51%, at the open to 31,985.05.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 26.44 points, or 0.70%, at 3,733.25, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 125.35 points, or 1.19%, to 10,399.45 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

