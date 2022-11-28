FILE PHOTO: Raindrops hang on a sign for Wall Street outside the New York Stock Exchange in New York

FILE PHOTO: Raindrops hang on a sign for Wall Street outside the New York Stock Exchange in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo/File Photo

 MIKE SEGAR

(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Monday as protests in major Chinese cities against strict COVID-19 policies reignited concerns about economic growth, while Apple slipped on a report of disruption in production at a factory in China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 71.1 points, or 0.21%, at the open to 34,275.91. The S&P 500 fell 20.8 points, or 0.52%, at the open to 4,005.36​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 78.8 points, or 0.70%, to 11,147.568 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

