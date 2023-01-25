Signage is seen at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City

Signage is seen at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., November 11, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

 ANDREW KELLY

(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Wednesday as downbeat quarterly updates from Microsoft and Boeing added to fears of a recession, with technology shares leading the declines.

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 187.74 points, or 1.66%, to 11,146.53 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 195.60 points, or 0.58%, at the open to 33,538.36, while the S&P 500 opened lower by 34.24 points, or 0.85%, at 3,982.71.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Load comments