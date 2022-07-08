Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., June 30, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

 BRENDAN MCDERMID

(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Friday after stronger-than-expected jobs data fueled expectations of another big rate hike by the Federal Reserve later this month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 36.12 points, or 0.12%, at the open to 31,348.43. The S&P 500 opened lower by 14.36 points, or 0.37%, at 3,888.26, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 117.73 points, or 1.01%, to 11,503.61 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Sign Up for Springs Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments