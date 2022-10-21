(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Friday as Snap Inc's forecast of no revenue growth in the lucrative holiday quarter sparked a selloff in social media companies, with galloping U.S. Treasury yields adding to the losses.

Meanwhile, a report on Federal Reserve officials to likely debate how to signal plans to approve a smaller increase in December limited the losses.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 42.4 points, or 0.14%, at the open to 30,291.18. The S&P 500 fell 8.7 points, or 0.24%, at the open to 3,657.1​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 38.8 points, or 0.37%, to 10,576.037 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Sign Up for Springs AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments