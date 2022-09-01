FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Thursday, starting September on a dour note as weak factory activity surveys from Europe and Asia amplified fears of a global economic slowdown.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 55.85 points, or 0.18%, at the open to 31,454.58. The S&P 500 opened lower by 18.27 points, or 0.46%, at 3,936.73, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 108.76 points, or 0.92%, to 11,707.44 at the opening bell.

