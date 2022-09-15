A trader works on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City

FILE PHOTO: A trader works on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., September 13, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

 ANDREW KELLY

(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Thursday as a slew of economic data pointed to resilience of the U.S. economy, likely keeping the Federal Reserve on track for aggressive interest rate hikes to tame inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 10.41 points, or 0.03%, at the open to 31,124.68. The S&P 500 opened lower by 13.60 points, or 0.34%, at 3,932.41, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 86.44 points, or 0.74%, to 11,633.24 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

