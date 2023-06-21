Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Wednesday as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell remained firm in bringing inflation back to 2% target, spurring worries of more monetary tightening.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 63.31 points, or 0.19%, at the open to 33,990.56. The S&P 500 opened lower by 8.70 points, or 0.20%, at 4,380.01, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 46.43 points, or 0.34%, to 13,620.87 at the opening bell.

