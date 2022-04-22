FILE PHOTO: A Wall Street sign is pictured outside the New York Stock Exchange in New York

FILE PHOTO: A Wall Street sign is pictured outside the New York Stock Exchange in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

 Carlo Allegri

(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Friday on mixed earnings, while growth stocks cut some losses in a torrid week marked by surging bond yields as investors braced for higher interest rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 65.4 points, or 0.19%, at the open to 34,727.38.

The S&P 500 fell 7.8 points, or 0.18%, at the open to 4,385.83​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 5.9 points, or 0.04%, to 13,168.796 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

