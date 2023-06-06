(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened slightly lower on Tuesday as investors assessed chances of the Federal Reserve holding interest rates at its meeting next week, with mixed data adding to uncertainty around the policy outlook.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 15.19 points, or 0.05%, at the open to 33,547.67. The S&P 500 opened lower by 2.45 points, or 0.06%, at 4,271.34, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 29.84 points, or 0.23%, to 13,199.59 at the opening bell.

