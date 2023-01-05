FILE PHOTO: A street sign for Wall Street is seen outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City

FILE PHOTO: A street sign for Wall Street is seen outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, New York, U.S., July 19, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

 ANDREW KELLY

(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Thursday after further evidence of a strong labor market spurred worries that the Federal Reserve could keep raising interest rates for longer than expected.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 78.05 points, or 0.23%, at the open to 33,191.72.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 13.23 points, or 0.34%, at 3,839.74, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 68.45 points, or 0.65%, to 10,390.31 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

