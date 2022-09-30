Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., September 27, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

 BRENDAN MCDERMID

(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Friday as resilient core inflation in August stoked fears of more big-sized interest-rate hikes denting a rebound in consumer spending.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 102.58 points, or 0.35%, at the open to 29,123.03. The S&P 500 opened lower by 6.99 points, or 0.19%, at 3,633.48, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 39.80 points, or 0.37%, to 10,697.71 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Sign Up for Springs AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments