(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened slightly lower on Monday as investors awaited results from megacap companies and key data that could shed light on the U.S. economy and shape the Federal Reserve's monetary policy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 3.92 points, or 0.01%, at the open to 33,805.04. The S&P 500 opened lower by 1.45 points, or 0.04%, at 4,132.07, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 18.99 points, or 0.16%, to 12,053.47 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)