(Reuters) - Wall Street's main stock indexes opened lower on Friday on worries that accelerating inflation in the face of a sturdy U.S. economy could prompt the Federal Reserve to err on the side of caution by keeping monetary policy restrictive through the year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 19.84 points, or 0.06%, at the open to 33,677.01. The S&P 500 opened lower by 13.02 points, or 0.32%, at 4,077.39, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 78.33 points, or 0.66%, to 11,777.51 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)