Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., December 7, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

 BRENDAN MCDERMID

(Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Tuesday, as corporate reports from bellwethers including 3M, Johnson & Johnson and GE pushed earnings season into high gear, while chip companies retreated after bouncing in the previous session.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 184.84 points, or 0.55%, at the open to 33,444.72. The S&P 500 opened lower by 18.07 points, or 0.45%, at 4,001.74, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 61.48 points, or 0.54%, to 11,302.93 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

