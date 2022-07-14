(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Thursday as downbeat earnings from big U.S. banks JPMorgan Chase & Co and Morgan Stanley underscored concerns about a sharp economic downturn caused by aggressive monetary policy tightening.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 320.99 points, or 1.04%, at the open to 30,451.80. The S&P 500 opened lower by 37.79 points, or 0.99%, at 3,763.99, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 96.37 points, or 0.86%, to 11,151.21 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

