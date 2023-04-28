(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Friday after Amazon warned about a slowdown in its cloud business, while strong inflation data cemented bets that the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates again next week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 28.73 points, or 0.08%, at the open to 33,797.43. The S&P 500 opened lower by 5.72 points, or 0.14%, at 4,129.63, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 24.69 points, or 0.20%, to 12,117.54 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)