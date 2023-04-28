Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., April 17, 2023. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Friday after Amazon warned about a slowdown in its cloud business, while strong inflation data cemented bets that the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates again next week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 28.73 points, or 0.08%, at the open to 33,797.43. The S&P 500 opened lower by 5.72 points, or 0.14%, at 4,129.63, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 24.69 points, or 0.20%, to 12,117.54 at the opening bell.

