FILE PHOTO: A trader works on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City

FILE PHOTO: A trader works on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., May 20, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

 ANDREW KELLY

(Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Wednesday ahead of minutes from the Federal Reserve's May meeting, which will likely offer clues on the path of future rate hikes amid worries about slowing economic growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 112.31 points, or 0.35%, at the open to 31,816.31.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 11.89 points, or 0.30%, at 3,929.59, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 39.42 points, or 0.35%, to 11,225.03 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Sign Up for Springs Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments