Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., November 22, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

 BRENDAN MCDERMID

(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Wednesday, as Apple shares fell, while investors awaited the minutes of the Federal Reserve's November meeting for a clearer picture of its monetary tightening policy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 6.5 points, or 0.02%, at the open to 34091.57. The S&P 500 fell 3.3 points, or 0.08%, at the open to 4000.3​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.2 points to 11174.612 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

