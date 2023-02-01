(Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Wednesday as investors cautiously awaited the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates later in the day, while chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices climbed on an upbeat outlook.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 46.44 points, or 0.14%, at the open to 34,039.60. The S&P 500 opened lower by 6.53 points, or 0.16%, at 4,070.07, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 11.41 points, or 0.10%, to 11,573.14 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru)