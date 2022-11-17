FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., November 15, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

 BRENDAN MCDERMID

(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Thursday as mixed economic data and hawkish comments from a Federal Reserve official spurred concerns that the U.S. central bank would not tone down its aggressive stance on interest rate hikes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 224.6 points, or 0.67%, at the open to 33329.27. The S&P 500 fell 39.5 points, or 1.00%, to 3919.26​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 175.0 points, or 1.56%, to 11008.672 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

