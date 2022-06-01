FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., March 21, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

 BRENDAN MCDERMID

(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday after robust quarterly earnings from luxury retailers and Salesforce, while investors awaited factory activity data for cues on the strength of the U.S. economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 166.19 points, or 0.50%, at the open to 33,156.31.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 17.63 points, or 0.43%, at 4,149.78, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 95.50 points, or 0.79%, to 12,176.89 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

