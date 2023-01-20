Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

Traders work at the post where Carvana Co. is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., December 7, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday with the Nasdaq spearheading gains after Netflix kicked off the earnings season for the growth sector on a positive note, even as worries about a recession kept investors on edge.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 28.90 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 33,073.46.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 10.19 points, or 0.26%, at 3,909.04, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 72.40 points, or 0.67%, to 10,924.66 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

