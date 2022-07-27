Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., July 21, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

 BRENDAN MCDERMID

(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday as upbeat quarterly reports from Microsoft and Alphabet lifted sentiment ahead of a key U.S. interest rate decision later in the day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 103.51 points, or 0.33%, at the open to 31,865.05. The S&P 500 opened higher by 30.38 points, or 0.77%, at 3,951.43, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 193.61 points, or 1.67%, to 11,756.19 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

