FILE PHOTO: A Wall Street sign is pictured outside the New York Stock Exchange, in New York City

FILE PHOTO: A Wall Street sign outside the New York Stock Exchange in New York City, New York, U.S., October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

 Carlo Allegri

(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday, with Nasdaq in the lead, as investors hoped the U.S. Federal Reserve may tone down its aggressive approach on interest rate hikes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 129.84 points, or 0.40%, at the open to 32,862.79.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 29.81 points, or 0.77%, at 3,901.79, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 166.59 points, or 1.52%, to 11,154.74 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

