Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., May 4, 2023. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Wall Street's main stock indexes opened higher on Friday as Tesla shares rose and regional banks held steady after a selloff, while hopes of a pause in interest rate hikes bolstered investor sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 61.07 points, or 0.18%, at the open to 33,370.58.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 7.92 points, or 0.19%, at 4,138.54, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 22.02 points, or 0.18%, to 12,350.52 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru)