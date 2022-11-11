FILE PHOTO: Raindrops hang on a sign for Wall Street outside the New York Stock Exchange in New York

FILE PHOTO: Raindrops hang on a sign for Wall Street outside the New York Stock Exchange in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

 MIKE SEGAR

(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday, extending gains from the previous session after soft inflation data supported expectations of smaller interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 82.38 points, or 0.24%, at the open to 33,797.75. The S&P 500 opened higher by 7.35 points, or 0.19%, at 3,963.72, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 10.60 points, or 0.10%, to 11,124.75 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

