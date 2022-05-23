Scenes near Wall Street and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), in New York

FILE PHOTO: The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, where markets roiled after Russia continues to attack Ukraine, in New York, U.S., February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

 CAITLIN OCHS

(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday, helped by a bounce back in growth and bank stocks, after the benchmark S&P 500 hovered near a grim market milestone at the end of last week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 133.99 points, or 0.43%, at the open to 31,395.89.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 18.06 points, or 0.46%, at 3,919.42, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 41.66 points, or 0.37%, to 11,396.28 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

