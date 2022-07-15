Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday as upbeat retail sales data allayed some concerns about an economic slowdown, while shares of Citigroup surged after quarterly results.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 145.20 points, or 0.47%, at the open to 30,775.37. The S&P 500 opened higher by 27.62 points, or 0.73%, at 3,818.00, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 128.18 points, or 1.14%, to 11,379.36 at the opening bell.

