FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., June 30, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

 BRENDAN MCDERMID

(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday as investors braced for a Federal Reserve policy meeting later this week and results from some of the biggest companies to assess the impact of a strong dollar and soaring inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 51.64 points, or 0.16%, at the open to 31,950.93. The S&P 500 opened higher by 4.09 points, or 0.10%, at 3,965.72, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 3.85 points, or 0.03%, to 11,837.96 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

