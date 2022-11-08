(Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened higher on Tuesday as voting began in the crucial midterm election that will determine control of Congress, with investors hoping for a political gridlock that could prevent radical policy changes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 107.56 points, or 0.33%, at the open to 32,934.56.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 10.22 points, or 0.27%, at 3,817.02, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 47.01 points, or 0.44%, to 10,611.53 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

