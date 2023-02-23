(Reuters) - Wall Street's main stock indexes opened higher on Thursday as a strong sales forecast from Nvidia boosted chipmakers, although a surprise fall in weekly jobless claims added to worries that the Federal Reserve will keep raising interest rates for longer.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 130.30 points, or 0.39%, at the open to 33,175.39. The S&P 500 opened higher by 27.55 points, or 0.69%, at 4,018.60, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 129.86 points, or 1.13%, to 11,636.93 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)