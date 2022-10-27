FILE PHOTO: A Wall Street sign is pictured outside the New York Stock Exchange, in New York City

FILE PHOTO: A Wall Street sign outside the New York Stock Exchange in New York City, New York, U.S., October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri//File Photo/File Photo/File Photo/File Photo

 Carlo Allegri

(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday after data showed U.S. economic growth rebounded in the third quarter, keeping at bay worries about an imminent recession fueled by aggressive monetary policy tightening.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 223.03 points, or 0.70%, at the open to 32,062.14.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 4.09 points, or 0.11%, at 3,834.69, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.96 points, or 0.01%, to 10,971.95 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

