FILE PHOTO: Raindrops hang on a sign for Wall Street outside the New York Stock Exchange in New York

FILE PHOTO: Raindrops hang on a sign for Wall Street outside the New York Stock Exchange in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

 MIKE SEGAR

(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday after Russian President Vladimir Putin eased geopolitical worries, saying there were no plans for a further military mobilization in Russia, while major American banks reported mixed results.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 153.5 points, or 0.51%, at the open to 30192.21. The S&P 500 rose 20.5 points, or 0.56%, at the open to 3690.41​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 93.7 points, or 0.88%, to 10742.814 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Sign Up for Springs AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments