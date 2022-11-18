FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., November 15, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

 BRENDAN MCDERMID

(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday as investors looked past hawkish comments from a top Federal Reserve official that had fanned fears of aggressive interest rate hikes from the central bank.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 60.3 points, or 0.18%, at the open to 33,606.59. The S&P 500 rose 19.8 points, or 0.50%, at the open to 3,966.39​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 112.0 points, or 1.01%, to 11,257.007 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

