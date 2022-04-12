FILE PHOTO: A Wall Street sign is pictured outside the New York Stock Exchange in New York

FILE PHOTO: A Wall Street sign is pictured outside the New York Stock Exchange in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

 Carlo Allegri

(Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes bounced on Tuesday after data showed consumer prices rose largely in line with estimates, taking pressure off megacap growth and technology stocks that were hammered by expectations of aggressive U.S. interest rate hikes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 104.4 points, or 0.30%, at the open to 34412.51.

The S&P 500 rose 25.1 points, or 0.57%, at the open to 4437.59​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 172.7 points, or 1.29%, to 13584.687 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

