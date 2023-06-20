Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., May 16, 2023. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

 BRENDAN MCDERMID

(Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Tuesday following hawkish commentary from some Federal Reserve officials last week, while PayPal climbed after agreeing to sell a part of its European buy now, pay later loans.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 92.46 points, or 0.27%, at the open to 34,206.66. The S&P 500 opened lower by 13.48 points, or 0.31%, at 4,396.11, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 47.28 points, or 0.35%, to 13,642.30 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)