(Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Tuesday following hawkish commentary from some Federal Reserve officials last week, while PayPal climbed after agreeing to sell a part of its European buy now, pay later loans.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 92.46 points, or 0.27%, at the open to 34,206.66. The S&P 500 opened lower by 13.48 points, or 0.31%, at 4,396.11, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 47.28 points, or 0.35%, to 13,642.30 at the opening bell.

