FILE PHOTO: Raindrops hang on a sign for Wall Street outside the New York Stock Exchange in New York

FILE PHOTO: Raindrops hang on a sign for Wall Street outside the New York Stock Exchange in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

 MIKE SEGAR

(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Friday, heading toward June lows, as investors fretted over the prospect of an economic downturn and a hit to corporate earnings from the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy tightening to quell inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 121.03 points, or 0.40%, at the open to 29,955.65. The S&P 500 opened lower by 30.85 points, or 0.82%, at 3,727.14, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 114.11 points, or 1.03%, to 10,952.69 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Sign Up for Springs AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments